  3. 3X Crazy
Indica

4.4 143 reviews

3X Crazy

aka Optimus Prime, 3 Times Crazy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

3X Crazy
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

101 people reported 761 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 39%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

143

Avatar for sigvart
Member since 2015
Not what I expected (in a good sense). I'm a senior getting back into this after 40 years of Mormon life. I have a Pax 1 pocket vape unit, and looks like a cell phone from 20 feet away. This is my first Indica after testing a dozen different Sativas over the last 6 months. I got this at a dispensa...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for jabbathepot
Member since 2016
I said to the bud tender, "Give me the couch lockiest thing you have." She whipped out the 3X Crazy. This stuff is strong. I actually got a little sick vaping it, and was ready to write it off as a mistake, but the nausea passed after a few minutes and was followed by such heavy relaxation and sedat...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for malia510
Member since 2015
I like this strain a lot. It has beautiful dark purple and green buds with orange hairs. With just a few hits you get a clear headed, cerebral type high, nothing too intense. You can function fine, be out in public. When smoked in greater amounts, (for me about 7-10 hits) you get a strong heavy ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for allgovernmentsLIE
Member since 2011
The color is a very deep purple with dramatic orange hairs. Under the microscope, it looks like bondage weed made from black leather and studs. It even seems like there are 3 times as many trichromes as I'm used to seeing on meds! Well-matured crystals; mostly clear bulbous heads with several froste...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for panYpaz
Member since 2014
3xCrazy is like getting hit with a water balloon in the face. A initial powerful rush that tightens your face and then a relaxing liquid flow over your body. what a strain! smelled like bubba kush with og tones underneath! Great sleep afterwards
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
3X Crazy

