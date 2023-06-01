stock photo similar to Airheads
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Airheads

aka Airheadz, Airhead, Air Head

Airheads is a slightly indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Pink Runtz. This strain is named after the iconic candy for its sweet and fruity flavor that will make your mouth water. Airheads is a mind-blowing strain that delivers strong and fast-hitting effects that are both cerebral and relaxing. Airheads is 28-35% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Airheads effects include happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Airheads when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Airheads features flavors like berry, cherry, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Airheads typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth, depending on the dispensary and location. Airheads buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues, with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. This strain is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and potent smoke that will leave them feeling happy and relaxed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Airheads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Airheads strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Happy

Airheads strain helps with

  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Airheads strain reviews27

June 1, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I’m fucking smacked
39 people found this helpful
May 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Beautiful looking flower with an equally beautiful smell and flavor. Effects came quickly with noticeable mental and body relaxation added to a slight euphoria. After the 3rd bowl I was even more relaxed and properly stoned but remained clear headed. This is such a tasty and pleasant hard hitting flower to smoke. So Tasty!! Got mine from TJ’s Provisions in Eugene OR, grown by Eugreen harvested 2/22/23
11 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
First time smoking this strain Tasty and relaxing 😎
6 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight