Hybrid

128 reviews

Purple Alien OG

Purple Alien OG

Purple Alien OG was created after crossing a male of Alien Kush with the heavy effects of Tahoe OG. Known for having beautiful dark purple leaves and being covered in trichomes, Purple Alien OG produces thick cone-shaped buds. Tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain

Effects

80 people reported effects
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 28%
Pain 38%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 23%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

128

courtkush424
Member since 2015
Wow. For someone who prefers a sativa, Purple Alien OG is one of my all time favorite strains. A couple hits of this heavy hitter will leave you feeling so relaxed and at ease. Depending on what I am doing I can either get major couch lock or be just fine being active. The key is it amplifies whatev...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
suitepotato
Member since 2016
PAO! is right. This stuff was potent. I smoke to alleviate pain and to ensure I fall asleep easily. I probably should have smoked this stuff in bed because the walk from the back yard to my bed was more like a trial on Ninja Warrior. Smooth smoke via J or via water pipe. Tasted amazing with sli...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
kukukushking
Member since 2015
my favorite strain hands down. great for pain anxiety and most importantly stress. top shelf strain right here
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Jshamrock
Member since 2016
Now THIS is an indica for chronic pain and complete relaxation. Absolutely LOVE this strain!! Whether you enjoy the beautiful sparkling tricomes that look like they have been dipped in diamond chards, the amazing tone of the dark purple leaves or the fresh berry/grape juice flavour- this strain has ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
patmgallagher
Member since 2016
Really good indica hybrid. This stuff beat me up. Great for knocking you out and putting you to sleep. Crazy smooth smoke.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Alien OG
Strain child
Alien Breath
child

