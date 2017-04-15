Purple Alien OG was created after crossing a male of Alien Kush with the heavy effects of Tahoe OG. Known for having beautiful dark purple leaves and being covered in trichomes, Purple Alien OG produces thick cone-shaped buds. Tones of pine, earth, and citrus combine to create a pungent flavor with powerful relaxing effects that are often recommended to those with symptoms of insomnia, nausea, and chronic pain.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
