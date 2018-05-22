ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 59 reviews

Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness. 

Lineage

Alien Dutchess
Outer Space
