Indica

Ancient OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Ancient OG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

    Avatar for PiffDunnagan
    Member since 2014
    I had the pleasure of smoking some Ancient Og and fell in love with this strain instantly.. The flavor and high were off the charts! It has a very trippy mild psychadelic edge to the high which I attribute to one half of this strain being of landrace iranian genetics. I personally would just call th...
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
    Avatar for xKollateral
    Member since 2014
    Nice mellow high made me feel like I was 1000 years old and made of stone
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for cleverneko
    Member since 2016
    Ancient OG is definitely a night time strain. Don't plan on doing anything besides unwinding or having one on one interactions, I do not recommend for group smoking sessions, it can cause an anti-social effect. I've discovered that I tend to repeat words and have no awareness of reality. So sit back...
    HungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for nycnuggetlover
    Member since 2015
    Very strong bud. Definitely not for starters. This is like a super nova indica that will turn you into a Salvador Dali painting. It comes with waves of electricity that almost neutralize you. and they just get stronger. Intense smell, arm super tasty. An overall exquisite bud, with a diesel-ass punc...
    EuphoricRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for CravenMorebuds
    Member since 2015
    while the batch I got did little to resemble a kush it was very good smoke. went right to the brain and challenged me to consider it a little differently. I am huge fan of land races and I don't recall partaking in any Persian. Well hats off to the final product. This is not for breakfast or for m...
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    South Asian Indica
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Snow Lotus
    parent
    Strain
    Ancient OG

