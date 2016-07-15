Ape Shit is the genetic offspring of three quality cannabis strains. By crossing Purple Urkle, Acapulco Gold, and Cinderella 99, this hybrid strain blends deep body effects against bright, heady mental energy. Certain phenotypes exhibit a strong grape odor, but typically this strain smells of lavender with a touch of sweetness. Enjoy this strain as a means to quell depression and anxiety.
