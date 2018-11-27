ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Berries & Crème

Berries & Crème, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

5

Avatar for shadowsx123
Member since 2017
Pretty good strain. Very smooth and relaxing. Good to listen to music with.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pipe1292
Member since 2018
Buena da un relajamiento increíble se siente muy bien la recomiendo buenísima
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Second strain parent
Grease Monkey
parent
Strain
Berries & Crème