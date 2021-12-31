Berry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Gelato.
Berry Gelato strain effects
Berry Gelato strain helps with
- 52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
d........Y
December 31, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
I have a fairly high tolerance, but this kicked in my front door and turned my muscles to Jell-O. While watching The Office, I found a bug and got it high. The bug agrees with my review. It smells like cotton candy. The strain, not the bug.
W........y
May 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Great all-around strain. Slightly leans indica but doesn't knock you out. I'm a big fan of Berry Gelato's parent, Thin Mint Cookies which is one of the best anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) strains and Berry G brings the same relief. Love it.
K........y
May 31, 2021
Sleepy
Haven’t felt this paranoid and panicky on a strain in a long time. My partner had the same experience. Also had overpowering urge to sleep. Will avoid in the future.
r........l
August 1, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Anxious
Yo, let me tell ya 'bout this pretty gnarly strain I tried as a somewhat newbie. So, picture this: I took a hit and, whoa, it hit me like a ton of bricks! I felt all heavy and mellow, like a carefree sloth just chilling in a tree. My body was all relaxed, and I swear I could feel these tingles traveling through my limbs. But, hey, heads up, it's not all sunshine and rainbows with this bud. The Sahara Desert must've relocated to my mouth because it got super dry. I had to hydrate like it was a survival mission, man. But you know, it's all part of the experience, right? And speaking of experiences, this strain's got a vibe, ya know? Life started moving in slow-mo, and it was pretty dope if you wanna just zone out and get lost in the chill vibes. Now, here's the cool part: when I was hanging with my buds, and we were all blissful and happy, this strain was like a mood magician. I couldn't stop giggling, and the euphoria was off the charts! It was like riding on a cloud of laughter. But, bros, beware! One time, I hit it and was feeling blue, and it was a total bummer. It made me even more sad, and this anxious feeling crept in like a bad trip. No bueno, man, no bueno. So, like, remember to vibe right if you're gonna blaze this stuff. All in all, not too shabby for a newb like me. Berry Gelato can be the ticket to the ultimate chill sesh with your crew, but keep those good vibes flowing, or else it might take you down a bumpy ride. Stay lifted, my friends!
z........r
March 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very relaxing and calming strain, the taste and aroma is nothing but amazing, hits you like a semi-truck and I have a super high tolerance. Some would say I am faded than a hoe right now. Pure Bliss✨ is how I would explain it.(note listen to music and vibe with this strain trust 🫡)
T........e
February 11, 2021
Taste just like a gummy bear on the exhale! Hit this strain on a mellow day with nothing planned except to chill. Listen to music and hang out on the couch. Enjoy a relaxing Sunday with this one.
s........o
January 2, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This is the absolute shiz! I absolutely love this strain so hopefully it doesn’t do a disappearing act on me like so many of my faves do! This is by far one of the happiest highs out there. This strain is one that will have you laughing to tears. It’s a great strain for family dinners when you’re not too keen on family lmao! I can thank berry gelato for getting me through thanksgiving and being able to laugh at my in-laws instead of silently planning their doom. It also smells and tastes amazing without added flavors. No one needs to know that isn’t nicotine in your vape! 10/10 recommend! I’m headed out to get more right meow. Oh side note this one will 100% give you the munchies
H........4
December 12, 2023
Creative
I’m someone with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, and several other chronic illnesses. This strain is my ideal strain. It soothes my nausea, doesn’t cause my heart to go to much up, and most importantly, almost entirely relieves or reduces my pain. I highly recommend this strain to disabled folx.