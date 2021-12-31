stock photo similar to Berry Gelato
Hybrid

Berry Gelato

aka Blueberry Gelato

Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Berry Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Berry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 85 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Sleepy

Berry Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Berry Gelato products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Berry Gelato near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Berry Gelato strain reviews85

December 31, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I have a fairly high tolerance, but this kicked in my front door and turned my muscles to Jell-O. While watching The Office, I found a bug and got it high. The bug agrees with my review. It smells like cotton candy. The strain, not the bug.
129 people found this helpful
May 9, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Great all-around strain. Slightly leans indica but doesn't knock you out. I'm a big fan of Berry Gelato's parent, Thin Mint Cookies which is one of the best anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) strains and Berry G brings the same relief. Love it.
42 people found this helpful
May 31, 2021
Loading...Sleepy
Haven’t felt this paranoid and panicky on a strain in a long time. My partner had the same experience. Also had overpowering urge to sleep. Will avoid in the future.
22 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Berry Gelato strain genetics