Big Bang sprang into existence when Green House Seeds combined Skunk, Northern Lights, and El Niño into one indica that packs the power of the cosmos. Sweet apple with accents of rose and violet bring a rich aromatic experience to this 80% indica, whose sedating effects run most popularly with patients treating pain and sleeplessness. Relief expands and spreads throughout the body, calming stress both physical and mental. Big Bang bursts into flowering, finishing in 8 to 9 weeks indoors or around the end of September in outdoor grows.
