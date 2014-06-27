ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Bang sprang into existence when Green House Seeds combined Skunk, Northern Lights, and El Niño into one indica that packs the power of the cosmos. Sweet apple with accents of rose and violet bring a rich aromatic experience to this 80% indica, whose sedating effects run most popularly with patients treating pain and sleeplessness. Relief expands and spreads throughout the body, calming stress both physical and mental. Big Bang bursts into flowering, finishing in 8 to 9 weeks indoors or around the end of September in outdoor grows.

49 people reported 386 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 48%
Uplifted 34%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 34%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 30%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 12%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

El Niño
Skunk No. 1
Big Bang

