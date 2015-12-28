ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Headbanger
  • Leafly flower of Headbanger

Hybrid

Headbanger

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 88 reviews

Headbanger

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

404 reported effects from 60 people
Happy 56%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 33%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

88

Show all

Avatar for steelersray
Member since 2016
Omg. I have been on leafly for a cpl years and have been a daily smoker for 10 years. This is the first time I feel compelled to write a review. I use marijuana for naseau and to stimulate my appetite, as I have a chronic digestive disorder, I need to eat 5k plus calories a day. There are a lot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ranomaly
Member since 2014
I've been smoking Headbanger for about a week now and it's a really good strain. Great taste and the high last about 2-3 hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DonQuichot
Member since 2017
Great strain. Amazing taste, very soft, sweet and fruity. Stimulating head high and and the feeling that you want to do something useful with your time, like writing this review. Also nice for playing or listening to music. Recommended to combat depression or anxiety, and does not leave you with a v...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 4TwentyBlazeItFgt
Member since 2015
Very sweet aroma and taste, smells like mango prior being combusted and emits a citrusy smell and flavour once burned. These dense buds are coated in sugary trichomes, which produce deep cerebral effects which quickly eliminate stress, anxiety and depression. Though it is a sativa dominant hybrid, i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for JSSwife
Member since 2016
OMGeee, ladies and gentlemen...I picked up this strain and am So happy I bought an Eighth. I am a 51 year old grandmother who is a MMJ card holder in AZ. 🌵I smoked flower from my elephant bubbler..."Ellie", and I am sitting on the patio ( I don't smoke inside) anyway, I happened upon a Clapton con...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Moby Dick
Moby Dick
More euphoricLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More creativeLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More talkativeLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More energeticLeafly flower for Lemon Diesel
Lemon Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More happyLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More happy
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of HeadbangerUser uploaded image of Headbanger
more
photos

Most popular in