Black Runtz Cake
aka Black Cake
Black Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cream and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, creating a harmonious blend of effects that appeals to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Black Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, with levels averaging around 22%. This potency makes it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who are seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Black Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties and its ability to provide a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it a versatile option for various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Black Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a hint of grape, which is characteristic of its Grape Runtz lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Black Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Black Runtz Cake is a well-balanced and mood-enhancing hybrid strain with a delightful flavor profile. If you've had the opportunity to try Black Runtz Cake, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Runtz CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Runtz Cake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Runtz Cake products near you
Similar to Black Runtz Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—