Black Truffle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Truffle.

Black Truffle strain effects

Reported by 74 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Talkative

Relaxed

Black Truffle strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress

May 3, 2022
Great strain for veteran smokers. It’s a real creeper; one minute you’re vibing, enjoying good conversation. Soon to be followed by an intense body & head high. Great for unwinding after a long shift at work
July 21, 2022
Great strain! Smells soo good. You feel a all around high but you can still function and do stuff. I feel relaxed getting work done. I also feel horny, I sent my bf some pics can't wait till he gets off lmao. But yeah
February 20, 2022
OMG!!! This this so cerebral, one bong hit has me wanting to go back to sleep on this Sunday morning. My eyes feel high, my brain & spirit can easily go into a meditative trans-state moment in time. This strain is awesome 🤩😍😑
April 17, 2023
I have bipolar disorder, it is springtime, and my mental anguish is through the roof. smoking some of this this morning is allowing the noise to quiet in my head, my shoulders to come down from where they were hovering around my ears, and perhaps even my stomach to unknot itself. this is a strain I consider necessary to my medicine chest, along with peanut butter breath, lava cake, granddaddy purps for the same reasons.
July 27, 2022
Nice, want to experience all senses, warm, yet can give you a little "boozy" feeling.
February 24, 2023
Mind blowing hypnotizing aroma, when joint is smoked at low temperatures - truffle oil taste feels on the tongue. My number 1 strain by for the taste and aroma. High is very balanced - calming and arousing without irresistible stone.
January 27, 2023
I mean... it's aaaalright. Definitely gets you horny. Pales in comparison to other strains such as Biscotti.
February 25, 2022
Good strain, black buds with a sweet earthy flavor. Not an everyday strain but cool to smoke it sometimes
