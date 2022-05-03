stock photo similar to Black Truffle
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Black Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and an unknown strain. Bred by Big Chief, Black Truffle is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Truffle effects make them feel energetic, aroused, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Black Truffle features an aroma and flavor profile of tea, lavender, and menthol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Black Truffle strain effects

Reported by 74 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Talkative

Relaxed

Black Truffle strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
Black Truffle strain reviews74

May 3, 2022
Great strain for veteran smokers. It’s a real creeper; one minute you’re vibing, enjoying good conversation. Soon to be followed by an intense body & head high. Great for unwinding after a long shift at work
37 people found this helpful
July 21, 2022
Great strain! Smells soo good. You feel a all around high but you can still function and do stuff. I feel relaxed getting work done. I also feel horny, I sent my bf some pics can't wait till he gets off lmao. But yeah
29 people found this helpful
February 20, 2022
OMG!!! This this so cerebral, one bong hit has me wanting to go back to sleep on this Sunday morning. My eyes feel high, my brain & spirit can easily go into a meditative trans-state moment in time. This strain is awesome 🤩😍😑
21 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

