J........8
January 2, 2016
It's 12:40P.M., and I'm about to make a bold and daring move....I've just loaded my 43 year old pipe with a beautiful piece of BlackWater flower, and will give you a detailed appraisal of it's effects on this 60 year old mind and body. What the hell...it's after noon. Before I fire up the bowl, here's a description of the flower top: Big, dense, covered with orange hair and huge crystals. Very impressive! Ok...here goes the ignition of herbal medicine. Immediately I know that this is a strong smoke; not in its very smooth exhale, but upon inhale. A , "hard-hitter", that this old toker looks for in his medicine. I just put on the Beatle's album, "Help", and I am high. One good hit and the cerebral tranquility is quite real. It's now approx. 20 minutes since first inhale, and I swear, I'm still enjoying the effects of this herb, both in my mind and my body now. Very fine! Hit #'s 2 , 3, 4 and 5, reveal a strong , "woodsy" flavor, almost like a fine cigar of the cannabis world. The effects are both mentally elevating, and bodily relaxing. Let's put it this way, I'm playing my harmonica to the Beatles, and I actually think I sound good. A 5 Star strain of this Gift from God, Cannabis. I will be on the couch for the remainder of the day, if you're looking for me.
n........a
December 17, 2014
3rd Place Indica in 2014 Cannabis Cup, This potent strain fu**ing delivers! Definitely more of a evening, late night medicine. Not one to really deliver a creative mind, more of a relaxed state. IF you EVER get an opportunity to get ahold of authentic Blackwater, I truly recommend the experience! 4.5/5
s........o
December 5, 2016
I was fortunate enough to find Blackwater at my local dispensary today. My budtender recommended it to me after I mentioned I prefer an Indica that packs a punch. This bud has lots of crystals on the leaves, some purple coloration and a lot of orange hairs, which is nice to see. The flavour I find to be sort of citrusy, sort of earthy, and quite smooth. The effects are quick to take hold, I've had about 3 tokes from a joint as I write this, and already the cerebral effects have taken hold. This is a wonderful strain for anxiety or stress, I feel very content and worry free. No paranoia. I am definitely starting to feel like playing a repetitive video game like Minecraft, or just throw Planet Earth on Netflix and just enjoy the scenery. Yup. I would say this strain has done the trick within 5 mins of sparking it. Ah! Now the body effects are starting to present themselves. My sore back muscles feel nice and relaxed and loose right now. I can already tell I'm going to sleep like a baby after this as well. Definite 5 star strain in my books. If you like a night-time Indica to help you relax, unwind and eventually fall into a restful slumber, do yourself a favour and pick up a few grams of Blackwater. You won't regret it.
D........e
March 19, 2014
I recieved a Blackwater clone from a fellow grower in 2014. The Blackwater strain matures @ around 8 weeks give or take a few days providing there was no lock up due to environmental/nutritional instability. Blackwater is a slow growing low yielding strain when grown indoors. I have yet to experiment with it outdoors. The smoke is rich and smooth with an unmistakable berry like flavor and long lingering aroma. The potency is high. Be careful with your dosing as it comes on more slowly than most but lasts a formidable two plus hours with a very clean dismount. The effect is quite calming with a touch of thought provoked giggling in the middle. My most profound observation was the total lack of arthritic pain in my neck, wrists and knees that I normally experience on a daily basis. Overall a highly desireable medicinal strain. Understand the higher cost of Blackwater is probably due to its minimal yielding and higher than average quality.
m........s
December 16, 2016
Every time I've tried to write a review after vaping Blackwater, I either forget, get distracted or fall asleep😂. Kills nerve pain (hard to do), crushes insomnia with sleep, doesn't give bad munchies & stops panic attacks. I always forget what I'm talking about mid-sentence after Blackwater. TKO &Thank you Urban Greenhouse!!! Amazing indica!!
s........e
February 10, 2014
Pure indica that cuts through any anxiety. Too much will knock you on your ass.
s........0
April 2, 2014
Migraine pain comin on; nausea 6 when I medicated round 2200 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me). Body high perfect while it lasted. Head high not strong enough to make me sleepy which is really weird for an Indica. But I may be developing a tolerance also. Still awesome, sweet taste. 2 hours later head & body high have worn off. Again, maybe due to my new apparent tolerance. Still recommend for after work/evening use for pain/nausea! :-)
d........3
April 19, 2015
some great tasting indica don't plan on doing anything this green packs a huge punch but its a great long lasting high straight to the dome