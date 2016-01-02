stock photo similar to Blackwater
IndicaTHC 18%CBD 0%

Blackwater

aka Black Water

Blackwater is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Purps with San Fernando Valley OG Kush. This strain offers effects that start out mellow but will eventually melt down through your entire body for a classic head-to-toe euphoric high. Blackwater offers a sweet grape aroma that belnds well with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. Medical Marijuana patients use this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. Blackwater is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks and produces moderate yields when grown indoors. This strain won 3rd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup indica category.

Blackwater strain effects

Reported by 622 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Blackwater strain helps with

  • Pain
    39% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    34% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Blackwater strain reviews622

January 2, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
It's 12:40P.M., and I'm about to make a bold and daring move....I've just loaded my 43 year old pipe with a beautiful piece of BlackWater flower, and will give you a detailed appraisal of it's effects on this 60 year old mind and body. What the hell...it's after noon. Before I fire up the bowl, here's a description of the flower top: Big, dense, covered with orange hair and huge crystals. Very impressive! Ok...here goes the ignition of herbal medicine. Immediately I know that this is a strong smoke; not in its very smooth exhale, but upon inhale. A , "hard-hitter", that this old toker looks for in his medicine. I just put on the Beatle's album, "Help", and I am high. One good hit and the cerebral tranquility is quite real. It's now approx. 20 minutes since first inhale, and I swear, I'm still enjoying the effects of this herb, both in my mind and my body now. Very fine! Hit #'s 2 , 3, 4 and 5, reveal a strong , "woodsy" flavor, almost like a fine cigar of the cannabis world. The effects are both mentally elevating, and bodily relaxing. Let's put it this way, I'm playing my harmonica to the Beatles, and I actually think I sound good. A 5 Star strain of this Gift from God, Cannabis. I will be on the couch for the remainder of the day, if you're looking for me.
416 people found this helpful
December 17, 2014
Loading...Relaxed
3rd Place Indica in 2014 Cannabis Cup, This potent strain fu**ing delivers! Definitely more of a evening, late night medicine. Not one to really deliver a creative mind, more of a relaxed state. IF you EVER get an opportunity to get ahold of authentic Blackwater, I truly recommend the experience! 4.5/5
74 people found this helpful
December 5, 2016
I was fortunate enough to find Blackwater at my local dispensary today. My budtender recommended it to me after I mentioned I prefer an Indica that packs a punch. This bud has lots of crystals on the leaves, some purple coloration and a lot of orange hairs, which is nice to see. The flavour I find to be sort of citrusy, sort of earthy, and quite smooth. The effects are quick to take hold, I've had about 3 tokes from a joint as I write this, and already the cerebral effects have taken hold. This is a wonderful strain for anxiety or stress, I feel very content and worry free. No paranoia. I am definitely starting to feel like playing a repetitive video game like Minecraft, or just throw Planet Earth on Netflix and just enjoy the scenery. Yup. I would say this strain has done the trick within 5 mins of sparking it. Ah! Now the body effects are starting to present themselves. My sore back muscles feel nice and relaxed and loose right now. I can already tell I'm going to sleep like a baby after this as well. Definite 5 star strain in my books. If you like a night-time Indica to help you relax, unwind and eventually fall into a restful slumber, do yourself a favour and pick up a few grams of Blackwater. You won't regret it.
51 people found this helpful
