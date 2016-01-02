It's 12:40P.M., and I'm about to make a bold and daring move....I've just loaded my 43 year old pipe with a beautiful piece of BlackWater flower, and will give you a detailed appraisal of it's effects on this 60 year old mind and body. What the hell...it's after noon. Before I fire up the bowl, here's a description of the flower top: Big, dense, covered with orange hair and huge crystals. Very impressive! Ok...here goes the ignition of herbal medicine. Immediately I know that this is a strong smoke; not in its very smooth exhale, but upon inhale. A , "hard-hitter", that this old toker looks for in his medicine. I just put on the Beatle's album, "Help", and I am high. One good hit and the cerebral tranquility is quite real. It's now approx. 20 minutes since first inhale, and I swear, I'm still enjoying the effects of this herb, both in my mind and my body now. Very fine! Hit #'s 2 , 3, 4 and 5, reveal a strong , "woodsy" flavor, almost like a fine cigar of the cannabis world. The effects are both mentally elevating, and bodily relaxing. Let's put it this way, I'm playing my harmonica to the Beatles, and I actually think I sound good. A 5 Star strain of this Gift from God, Cannabis. I will be on the couch for the remainder of the day, if you're looking for me.