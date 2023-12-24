stock photo similar to Blue Chocolate
Hybrid

Blue Chocolate

Blue Chocolate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Chocolate Kush. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Blue Chocolate typically contains around 18% to 22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Blue Chocolate include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Blue Chocolate to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors like sweet blueberries, earthy undertones, and hints of chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blue Chocolate typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its delightful flavor profile and balanced effects make it a popular choice among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Blue Chocolate, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Chocolate

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Blue Chocolate strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Blue Chocolate strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Chocolate products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Chocolate near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Chocolate strain reviews2

December 24, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dizzy
smoked before work and felt great
1 person found this helpful
Today
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Smiled as a blunt and in a bowl. Both give a harsh smoke but eases you into a good mood and relaxes the body. However it tasted like pickles?
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blue Chocolate strain genetics