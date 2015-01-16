ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

Relaxed 91%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 40%
Stress 46%
Pain 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Avatar for Ahurani
Member since 2016
If I could give this stain more than 5 stars I would. This is one of my favorite stains of all time. This is the only things I've found to get rid of my migraines. It's a great pain reliever. Really wow. If I ever run across it again I'll buy it all!
Avatar for Watervillain
Member since 2016
One of my new favorites. 5 star strain 5 star batch 5(+) star flavor But Keep it in bedside table.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ihavemagicpants
Member since 2017
A favorite strain. Doesn’t knock you on your ass but helps relieve some stress, relax and just feel better. Nice taste profile and a good feel.
Relaxed
Avatar for Mommaspot
Member since 2019
I got this bud by mistake lol I was looking for Blue Flower but the clerk messed up. But God was this what I needed! It's so nice! More of a body buzz for me, great for my back pain. Very dry mouth and eyes but not terrible. Doesn't knock me right out but it's very relaxing.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
User uploaded image of Blue Knight
Avatar for pothead72ok
Member since 2018
A nice heavy hitting indica. This one hits rather quick and definitely put me to sleep for the night. Take it easy with this one if you aren’t a regular smoker.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Corbear5
Member since 2019
Woah, so for reference I’m a very heavy smoker. I like quality not quantity and also indica is the bees knees! Well I got this strain because like I said I love indica and it looked great so I decided to go for it. The instant I opened the bag I was so shocked by the sent of blueberries it game out ...
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for treehugger1215
Member since 2017
Purple bud! Covered in sparkling trichomes. Delicious berry yet earthy flavor. Nice relaxing heavy body buzz. Great for pain. One of my favorites.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Zacnorthcutt
Member since 2018
Lots of blood to the crotch! Nice and happy/chill with super clear headedness. Nice balance of body high with energized mental capacity. Good for small parties or hanging outside. No real noticeable negative side effects.
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted