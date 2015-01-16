We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 91%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 40%
Stress 46%
Pain 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%
Reviews
99
Ahurani
Member since 2016
If I could give this stain more than 5 stars I would. This is one of my favorite stains of all time. This is the only things I've found to get rid of my migraines. It's a great pain reliever. Really wow. If I ever run across it again I'll buy it all!
I got this bud by mistake lol I was looking for Blue Flower but the clerk messed up. But God was this what I needed! It's so nice! More of a body buzz for me, great for my back pain. Very dry mouth and eyes but not terrible. Doesn't knock me right out but it's very relaxing.
Woah, so for reference I’m a very heavy smoker. I like quality not quantity and also indica is the bees knees! Well I got this strain because like I said I love indica and it looked great so I decided to go for it. The instant I opened the bag I was so shocked by the sent of blueberries it game out ...
Lots of blood to the crotch! Nice and happy/chill with super clear headedness. Nice balance of body high with energized mental capacity. Good for small parties or hanging outside. No real noticeable negative side effects.