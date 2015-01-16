ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 101 reviews

Blue Knight

aka Blue Night, Blueberry Knight

Blue Knight is a rare indica-dominant strain with a noble lineage that stems from Blueberry and Kryptonite genetics. Hues of royal purple twist with deep blues and vivid greens in a visual display as multifaceted as its berry, vanilla aroma. Earthy, woody, and blueberry flavors are unleashed on the exhale, and the relaxing full-body effects that follow are often enough to soothe pain and stimulate the appetite.  

Relaxed 91%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 40%
Stress 46%
Pain 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Avatar for maddawgDEUCE
Member since 2017
Very very relaxing, mind and body. Felt so sleepy and drowsy after smoking about 3 bowls out of a bong. What's great about it, to me, is high it got me compared to how delicious it tasted. They were both equally powerful. The taste is delicious, very sweet and berry/sweet candy flavor. Looks beautif...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for captaingnargnar
Member since 2013
Got some Blueberry kryptonite not too long ago from my local clinic and it was much better than i thought it was going to be, the smell has that classic blueberry scent but with much sweeter aromas then regular blueberry strains, very smooth heavy smoke leaves you feeling sedated but able to carry o...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for horriblepanic
Member since 2017
I have severe panic... As you can tell. Finding strains that won't send me into a full out panic attack is quite the task. I am trying to taper off my xanax onto a strain that will help me during a panic attack. So I won't know for sure until I am completely off the benzo's, but this is at the top o...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for DieselFumes11
Member since 2014
Green,gold,and royal purple buds. Looks sugar coated. Amazing body high. Pain and stress went out the window. Big blunt to myself,had me highhhh for 3 hours... Careful,if you smoke to much you will be sleeping! After eating a pint of ice cream of course! Love this bud! A new favorite!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for unclebudd
Member since 2015
Awesome strain pungent earthy good bud
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Kryptonite
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
