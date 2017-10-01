ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Lights

The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.

i have never heard of this hybrid before (80% indica 20%sativa) it is very berry like but pungent at the same time. definitely want to keep this in a tight jar or container because the smell is strong as hell & lingers even after its gone. hits you instantly but the feel is addicting and the taste, ...
I put my Blue Lights next to my Blue Dream for comparison sake, the Blue Lights does not smell nearly as much like blueberries as Blue Dream. On the inhale, I didn't taste much, but on the exhale, I tasted Boo Berry cereal. This is not a heavy hitting indica like GDP or Platinum OG, but I wasn't b...
Dispensary direct being reviewed, so bear in mind. Unbelievably INCREDIBLY strong high, comparable to shrooms. Holy hell. Smoked on the beach by my house. I walked home and just sat for hours in my room after two hits without even realizing how baked I was and I was just in pure pain-free unbridled ...
I got a qtr of this and a qtr of Green crack from a local dispensary called Rainbow Collective($192). The blue lights def. carries a good amount of the blue dream, one of my faves. Never had Northern lights before, so no reference to go from there. Nice blue dream almost blueberry smell, smooth smo...
Starts as a powerful cerebral rush that fades into a narcotic trance of euphoria. Eventually induces sleep as it melts away the days pain, anxiety, and depression. Helps me sleep and wake up ready to go the next day. It's a little heavy for your morning dab (unless you want to go back go to sleep) �...
Blueberry
Northern Lights
