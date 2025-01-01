Blue Ninja is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Lights and Ninja Fruit. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Ninja is a strain that produces a fruity and floral flavor and aroma, with hints of blueberry and grapefruit. Blue Ninja is 19% THC and 0% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Ninja effects include feeling talkative, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Ninja when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Blue Ninja features flavors like blueberry, grapefruit, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Blue Ninja typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Ninja is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Blue Ninja is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Ninja, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.