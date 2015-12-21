ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Outer Space
  • Leafly flower of Outer Space

Sativa

Outer Space

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 113 reviews

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

552 reported effects from 89 people
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 46%
Creative 41%
Happy 39%

Reviews

113

Show all

Avatar for jlsscbs
Member since 2013
Great great great daytime smoke. Couple hits and you are in... well... Outerspace! This is a strong one and it didn't take much to send me into orbit to party with Major Tom. Seems to make everything outside a hell of lot more colorful and interesting. Certainly in my top 5... and I've plowed throug...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tonytnt
Member since 2016
My favorite strain of Marijuana is Green Crack. Unfortunately, no one in Illinois is growing Green Crack as of yet. Outer Space has almost identical effects. I got off the couch, turn off the TV and actually started doing things around the house that i have been putting off for the past six months....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for leroythefish
Member since 2016
Wasn't sure what to do with myself so I headed down to my favorite local dispensary to check the latest product arrival. Happened upon some "Outer Space", promptly drove home and medicated. When the flowers were separated and broken the scent they omitted was cyber-berry with hints of citrus in th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for trainwrekt
Member since 2014
Awesome Sativa! Psychedelic type of effect with great visuals (not to be mistaken with hallucinations). Felt relaxed yet uplifted. A great daytime med yet not energized when compared to other sativas such as green crack. I'm prone to anxiety on many strains yet this one had no such negative effect. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for msm0nster
Member since 2012
Outer Space is some of the best quality, best tasting, best high that i've had. It launches you to the moon, for sure. It makes you a little sleepy so it is great for after work/after dinner treat. Very sweet tasting, very floral. I heart you, OS.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Trinity
parent
Second strain parent
Island Sweet Skunk
parent
Strain
Outer Space
First strain child
Blueberry Space Cake
child
Second strain child
Hayley's Haze
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Outer SpaceUser uploaded image of Outer SpaceUser uploaded image of Outer SpaceUser uploaded image of Outer SpaceUser uploaded image of Outer Space
more
photos
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains