Bluenana

Bluenana effects are mostly calming.

flavor & aroma
ammonia
top effect
hungry

Bluenana is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bluenana. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Bluenana effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
25% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes

Similar to Bluenana

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Bluenana reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
25% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Blueberry
25% of people taste the flavor blueberry
Chemical
25% of people taste the flavor chemical

Bluenana reviews5

Strain spotlight

