ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Brainstorm Haze
  • Leafly flower of Brainstorm Haze

Sativa

Brainstorm Haze

Brainstorm Haze

Brainstorm Haze was first bred by Delta 9 Labs after an extensive search through Thailand for just the right strains. A cross between a Thai landrace and Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47), this strain takes a little effort to grow and has a long flowering time of 10-12 weeks, but it typically returns large buds and high yields. These plants can be grown indoors or outdoors in warm climates. The flowers have the fruity and floral characteristics Haze strains are known for and the buds tend to be denser than average when it comes to sativas. Brainstorm Haze produces a clear, upbeat high that takes a little bit to kick in, but pays off well for Haze lovers.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

57 reported effects from 34 people

    Reviews

    44

    Show all

    Avatar for Vash92
    Member since 2012
    Its a very clearheaded high... Now don't get me wrong, I enjoy a clear headed high, but this high is soo clear that you almost dont even feel high. It does put you in a good mood, once again... VERY functional. You can wake and bake with this strain, put some eye drops in, and function just fine...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for jpinheiro93
    Member since 2011
    A pure Thai Haze mother fertilized by their Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47) produces pot that feels almost electric, with a distinct Hazy flavor and heart-racing power that makes you want to get outside and complete some tasks—a wonderful daytime weed. Great haze test with a soaring high th...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticUplifted
    Avatar for BostonBudMK
    Member since 2014
    Great bud. It takes a little while to kick in. But when it does it's amazing. Perfect sativa. Great moods all around.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for rebekah
    Member since 2014
    This strain does not disappoint It is great .... I love hazes and this is right up there with super silver. It's hard to find but its amazing when you can get some of this epic strain.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for fuckweasel148
    Member since 2014
    Pleasant smell, really hard to break down with my fingers, some orange hairs. It made me itchy for some reason. I did enjoy the high, very giggly. I couldn't stop laughing. There was definitely some degree of euphoria present, also somewhat relaxing. But the duration was very, very short, only three...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    GigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Thai Haze
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Warlock
    parent
    Strain
    Brainstorm Haze

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm HazeUser uploaded image of Brainstorm Haze
    more
    photos