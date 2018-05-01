Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
so I got this from a dispensary in Florida and the first impression was pungent and spicy and a very mellow high that was good for watching the avengers or a thriller btw shout out to The Boys first episode this is what I was on watching it and it was awesome so be advised great quality