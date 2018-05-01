ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubba Berry
  4. Reviews

Bubba Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Berry.

Reviews

12

Avatar for RastaPasta303
Member since 2019
Good body high helps going to bed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
so I got this from a dispensary in Florida and the first impression was pungent and spicy and a very mellow high that was good for watching the avengers or a thriller btw shout out to The Boys first episode this is what I was on watching it and it was awesome so be advised great quality
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gaparrothead
Member since 2018
Not the strongest THC levels but man what a nice easy ride. Smooth flavor smoked from a spoon pipe and good to finish an evening with. Good for me falling asleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for AddisonParedes
Member since 2018
Great for insomnia and anxiety. I even think it helped with my anxious dreams
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for darkhorsejax
Member since 2018
My headache was gone on the second inhale. Amazing mellow buzz without the lethargy and a really nice peppery aftertaste on smoking. Definitely a new fave.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for lazydaysandglorydays
Member since 2016
This is for the people who want to smoke and feel relaxed and calm. 😌🙏🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed