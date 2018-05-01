ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubba Berry
  • Leafly flower of Bubba Berry

Indica

Bubba Berry

Bubba Berry

Bubba Berry is a sedating cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and DJ Short’s Blueberry. This strain lays into the body, weighing on the limbs and mind with a deep, stoney buzz. The relaxing and calming qualities of this strain lend to meditation and recuperation. Bubba Berry’s aroma is sweet and berry-forward. Its flavor is also fruity and musky with a hint of spice on the finish. Reserve this strain for the end of the day as its heavy physical effects saddle the consumer with nearly insurmountable couchlock and a state of contentment. 

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for RealMinnieMouse77
Member since 2016
Love this strain. Helps relax the pain of my Fibromyalgia away, along with easing my anxiety. Only downside for me is the hunger cravings. Highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mrayl51
Member since 2017
Bubba berry is a fantastic aromatic strain, that brings both the indica dominant high with a hint of that light balanced sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for darkhorsejax
Member since 2018
My headache was gone on the second inhale. Amazing mellow buzz without the lethargy and a really nice peppery aftertaste on smoking. Definitely a new fave.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for lazydaysandglorydays
Member since 2016
This is for the people who want to smoke and feel relaxed and calm. 😌🙏🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for AddisonParedes
Member since 2018
Great for insomnia and anxiety. I even think it helped with my anxious dreams
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba Berry