Indica

Bubba OG

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Bubba OG

Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1441 reported effects from 200 people
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 38%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 1%

Reviews

300

Avatar for ManhattanMan
Member since 2016
Wow! What a heavy indica. This had me ridiculously baked to the point of struggling to function. An amazing indica. I smoking at around 10:30 and by 12:30 I was completely knocked. I woke up at 7am to get a drink and was still baked. Highly recommended to smoke at night or if you have nothing to do....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cubano7649
Member since 2010
This strain is pretty good, if your paying more then $20 a G your getting punk'd. This strain is pretty strong and the effects kick in pretty quick, it gives you that total body relaxation (not mind high, more of a psyhical high). Perfect for those getting off work late and looking to mellow out aft...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for smokingnthegraveyard
Member since 2012
I couldn't stop smiling after smoking this one! Love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for spiritwolf7777
Member since 2014
My absolute favorite. BOG reduces my pain as much as 50%. It helped my mood a lot. It does make me sleepy so I use it towards the end of my day. I have Fibromyalgia (Class 5 severity), Osteoarthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, 3 Degenerative Disk and Bone disorders. I'm in constant pain (most of i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TerpyMcterpington
Member since 2016
I feel nice... Smoked a blunt girl farms 1g. pre-roll, a grower I personally recommend. If you find yourself in western Oregon, you can usually find Blunt Girls, and it's usually quite good ( Their black licorice was the best single pre-roll, without added concentrate, I've had the pleasure of smoki...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Bubba OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OGUser uploaded image of Bubba OG
