I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders: I obtained seeds directly from Nirvana and although this strain is good in it's own way, I don't think it is anything like the original it is supposed to duplicate, original Bubblegum. I'm from the area close to where Bubblegum supposedly originated from and although I can't be 100% sure what I thought was original Bubblegum, actually is, I can say that this is nothing like my experience with Bubblegum in any way and one major trait that makes me believe I have had original Bubblegum is that it actually smells like bubblegum and Nirvana's Bubblicious does not. USE; It has a nice balanced hybrid effect. It's not going to make you want to clean your house but it also won't put you to sleep. It's in the "all day smoke" class. Good for mild effects, like making you calm and relaxed while still allowing you to fully function. Great for depression, anxiety, PTSD and any need for an uplifting happy feeling. The look smell and taste are all good but nothing noteworthy. Has an earthy, chocolate, vanilla taste that smokes smooth. GROW; Indoors, it is ready around 8-9 weeks, depending on your particular liking. It blooms quick in the first 4-5 weeks and stops a week or two before the trichomes ripen so it is crucial to use a good scope to determine the harvest time. Outdoors; At 42*N, she was ready on Oct. 4 but again basically stopped growing in early Sept. even though she wasn't mature. I also had something I have never seen before happen to this plant and that is the fungal attack of all of the fan leaves but none of the buds. I'm only assuming it was fungal because I never actually saw anything except a healthy plant at 5 weeks of flowering and than a plant with all the fan leaves dead and almost white, not from anything on them, but just all dead and light tan. Although I can't be certain as to the reason for the death of all the fan leaves, I am certain it affected the total yield and therefore, will not be growing outdoors again. This is another reason that I don't think this is anything like the original Bubblegum, because it was well known for its mold resistance.