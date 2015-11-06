ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Bubblegum Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Bubblegum Kush

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

Effects

1735 reported effects from 236 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

348

Avatar for sourgrandaddy
Member since 2015
shit makes you horny as hell beware
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
If your a Indica "couch lock" fan than this stuff is a must try! Smells incredibly sweet just like bubblegum, tastes even better, extremely Kiefed out lovely looking buds this strain has definitely climbed to the top quick for me. I'd highly recommend this for Pain, Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia. Va...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for donwon415
Member since 2015
love it from da smell and the double bubble gum taste
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for kobenuss
Member since 2014
This weed creates a very relaxed high, but I also didn't feel to sleepy like with most indicas. It made music amazing too! I vaped it with my pax and I noticed it really did not taste like bubblegum at all I thought it tasted more like the flavors below. NOTE: Burns very well, long lasting effects a...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SmokerTokerBlaze420
Member since 2016
Great Green, A nice spicy flavor and smell I get super hungry though, along with some crazy cotton mouth. Good for relaxing and watching your favorite TV shows.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Bubblegum Kush

Photos

User uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum KushUser uploaded image of Bubblegum Kush
