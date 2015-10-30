ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

    Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
    Member since 2016
    I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders: I obtained seeds directly from Nirvana and although thi...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for GreatWeed
    Member since 2015
    Awesome strain great for taking away the pain, stress, and tension. Tastes good too and lots of crystals!
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocused
    Avatar for cdubal
    Member since 2015
    Finally! This strain is on Leafly! I suffer from IBS Big time! This stuff is great for pain relief specifically in the abdomen region. it heals more than that but for my purposes it's fantastic for what I suffer. This gets rid of the pain entirely and brings me into another galaxy! Both the medical...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Epileptric
    Member since 2016
    Finally, I have intractable Mesial Temporal Epilespsy with flairs in the insula/ Meaning I get complex partial seizures , lots of them. I usually spend 1/2 part of the month in heavy seizure activity, clusters every 30 minutes or so, some days better than others . I have been seizure free for a m...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    FocusedHappyHungrySleepy
    Avatar for budstalker
    Member since 2016
    Easy to grow and what a great harvest. The crystals on these buds are out of this world. Very good high and taste just like its name. Can't go wrong this strain.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Bubble Gum
    parent
    Strain
    Bubblicious
    Strain child
    Appleberry
    child

