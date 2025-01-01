Cajeta is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Caramel Apple Gelato and Wilson. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid with equal parts 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering users a versatile and enjoyable experience. Cajeta is like a sweet treat for your senses, with its delightful flavor profile and harmonious effects that cater to both sativa and indica enthusiasts. Featuring a moderate THC content of 20%, Cajeta is a great choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its balanced potency provides a comfortable high that can be enjoyed throughout the day. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Cajeta include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's versatile effects make it suitable for various activities, from unwinding to socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often opt for Cajeta when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its soothing and mood-enhancing properties can offer relief for those seeking therapeutic benefits. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Cajeta features flavors like sweet caramel, creamy vanilla, and hints of earthiness, creating an indulgent and satisfying taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, known for its relaxing and sedative effects, which complement the strain's overall calming nature. The average price of Cajeta typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts looking for quality without breaking the bank. Cajeta is a strain that brings together the best of its parent strains, delivering a delightful combination of flavors and effects. If you've had the opportunity to experience Cajeta, please share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.