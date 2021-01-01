Loading…

Candy Rain

Hybrid
Picture of Candy Rain
stock photo similar to candy rain
THC 18%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
butter
top effect
happy

Candy Rain is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy Rain. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Candy Rain effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue

Candy Rain reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Butter
8% of people taste the flavor butter
Cheese
8% of people taste the flavor cheese
Coffee
8% of people taste the flavor coffee

Candy Rain reviews12

