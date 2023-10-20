stock photo similar to Cara Cara
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%

Cara Cara

  • Cara Cara effects are mostly energizing.

    Cara Cara potency is higher THC than average.

Cara Cara is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Mimosa. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cara Cara, also known as Cara Cara Pie, is a creation by 7 Leaf OK, a local community of growers who are passionate about their dedication to their patients. Cara Cara is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cara Cara effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cara Cara when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by 7 Leaf OK, Cara Cara features flavors like fruity, citrus and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cara Cara typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cara Cara can be cultivated indoors, outdoors and in the greenhouse, where the plants will need a flowering time of about 60 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cara Cara, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cara Cara strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Cara Cara strain flavors

Berry

Citrus

Cara Cara strain reviews3

October 20, 2023
This strain is right cross of GMO and Tasty Terps followed by a nice clear headed effect perfect for completing any task or just relaxing!
2 people found this helpful
March 27, 2024
Almost burnt the house down bc I forgot my spaghetti Os on the stove, it’s good fucking weed
1 person found this helpful
