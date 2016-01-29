ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caramella
  4. Reviews

Caramella reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caramella.

Reviews

6

Avatar for mmarina
Member since 2019
Gets me high for a short period of time. Hard to move but fine during sex. Gives me some giggles and makes me eat a giant burrito at once. Then I was pressed towards the couch and felt it suitable for a movie.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Peace4Me73
Member since 2016
This indica helps me well with my anxiety and intrusive thoughts. Definitely gives you a mellow feeling, even tends to make me a little sleepy if I use enough. Definitely a nighttime strain, for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lindahauge
Member since 2016
Hits you after approx. 20-30 minutes, so be careful and patient...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for blink4144
Member since 2016
Picked 3.5g from my local dealer, it has a spicy/pine smell, smooth smoke with a strong head high, suuuper stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of CaramellaUser uploaded image of CaramellaUser uploaded image of CaramellaUser uploaded image of Caramella
more
photos
Avatar for sagetut
Member since 2014
I like it, especially after eating as dessert. Not intense, but chills you out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for trapxoxo
Member since 2016
this strain makes me horny
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused