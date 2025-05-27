Cease And Desist
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxed
- Helps with:InflammationPainAnxiety
Cease And Desist effects are mostly calming.
Cease And Desist is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Face Off OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cease And Desist, also known as DsD, is a creation by Garden Remedies, a Massachusetts-based cannabis company that cultivates and sells high-quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Cease And Desist is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cease And Desist effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cease And Desist when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Garden Remedies, Cease And Desist features flavors like pungent, sweet, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cease And Desist typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cease And Desist can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or pre-rolls. If you’re looking for a soothing and well-balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Cease And Desist might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cease And Desist, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cease And Desist strain effects
