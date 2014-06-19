ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
China Yunnan reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain China Yunnan.

Reviews

Avatar for dv97
Member since 2018
Really relaxing experience with a high level taste. Highly recommended
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for justin72680
Member since 2013
Straight munch ! Food fantasy cannabis ! Euphoric then warm then comfy then sleepy. Extremely chill. Dry eyes and mouth. Extra sensory awareness with relaxing outlook. Pheno dependent cheesy, sweet, woody orange peel tea nose. Very easy to grow
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for frodohunt10
Member since 2017
kinda week and has a weird taste but its pretty good ig
Avatar for jammycakesOG
Member since 2016
Live high report: Im feeling GREAT MAN! Im moving slow buts its ok because in can say what I'm typing as i type what I'm typing. Feeling REALLY chilled right now,I'm thinking about good things and I'm not stressing, i got uni exams and I'm feeling so anxiety what so ever. Great strain!
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for VegaFang
Member since 2015
sleepy，relax，
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for GanjaCloud
Member since 2015
its an easy strain to grow taste a little fruity nice relaxying happy high. KIda lemon hashy smell to it . perfect for a laid back rainy sunday morning
Avatar for NamasteUp
Member since 2015
legendary. but this if you see it
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dealy
Member since 2014
I do not know the full affects of this as I have only smoked it with other drugs, but from what I've experienced it's very high in the indica side and makes me extremely sleepy.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy