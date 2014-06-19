Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Straight munch ! Food fantasy cannabis ! Euphoric then warm then comfy then sleepy. Extremely chill. Dry eyes and mouth. Extra sensory awareness with relaxing outlook. Pheno dependent cheesy, sweet, woody orange peel tea nose. Very easy to grow
Live high report: Im feeling GREAT MAN! Im moving slow buts its ok because in can say what I'm typing as i type what I'm typing. Feeling REALLY chilled right now,I'm thinking about good things and I'm not stressing, i got uni exams and I'm feeling so anxiety what so ever. Great strain!