Nice strong gassy hit with strong onset. Positive vibrations, upbeat creativity, workout stamina and recovery meds for me. Low anxiety sativa hybrid. Warning: I'm an avid sativa beieva. If a strain makes me paranoid, gives me anxiety and keeps me up all night, that's the strain I'm looking for. This is s nice sativa hybrid, didn't cause me any anxiety but certainly might overcharge the casual user with creativity and psychedelic euphoria which those around them will suddenly NOT enjoy this amplifying user anxiety and paranoia. I love that part.