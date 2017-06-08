ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cirrus by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a high-potency Candyland phenotype. This heady sativa-dominant strain has been known to achieve a THC percentage north of 26% and emits ripe, fuel-like overtones underpinned by musky earth. Cirrus’s buds are decorated in golden hairs and glittering trichomes, exhibiting hints of purple that speak to the strain’s Granddaddy Purple lineage. Anticipate a relaxed body buzz that helps center and focus the mind while reducing pain and gently enhancing mood. Its clear-headed buzz and kind physical effects make it an ideal companion throughout the day in the right dosage.   

This weed is superb and I believe wAy higher in THC than it's labeled. It delievers a STRONG solid high... no need to smoke more than a couple puffs at once. It's a great flower for hanging out with friends.. just don't smoke TOO much or you'll be on your ass. I'm a sativa lover... this is kinda ...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
so glad go discover this amazing sativa. although a fantastic full body relaxation which made it easy to wind down to sleep, had excellent focus and motivation to get through the day, and kept this bi-polar mind very content. would recommend for someone with having manic or depressive mood swings as...
CreativeHappyUplifted
A must try for anyone in Oregon!!! What a soothing, positively euphoric effect. Its basically an extra gassy premo cut of candyland, but well deserving of its own name. Any girlscout cookie fans out there--give this one a try!!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
My brother recently brought some home (to Chicago) from a recent trip to Eugene, OR. I must say, this is among the best I have ever had. Taste is very fuel forward with a somewhat sweet almost minty aftertaste. The high is very strong but very pleasant. It made me very giddy and talkative and li...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
geat strain. mellow and motivating, keeps you in a good mood while not loosing your motivation. great for dancing
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
