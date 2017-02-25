ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kosher Tangie
  • Leafly flower of Kosher Tangie
  • Close up cannabis flower of Kosher Tangie

Hybrid

Kosher Tangie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 173 reviews

Kosher Tangie nugget
Kosher Tangie
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

771 reported effects from 116 people
Happy 57%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 37%

Reviews

173

Show all

Avatar for JennaRoseLevy
Member since 2016
Kosher Tangie, my friend. Wow why doesn't this auto capitalize? Anyways, I'm high on this right now with my twinkling string lights on in my cozy little cottage/cabin home. I feel awesome. One good hit was all I needed. Damn, talk about priveleged. I am so lucky right now. I can't wait to read this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ae13
Member since 2017
I had sex with someone while high on this strain and it was pretty fantastic. The high was, I mean; the sex was good too. But this strain made it better, I guess lmao. 10/10, would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergetic
Avatar for Monaliza
Member since 2018
Have you ever felt that golden shower of sunshine splash over your face early on a crisp, winter morning? No, me neither. But Kosher Tangie would make an excellent substitute! The first magical whiff covers the senses in spicy orange zest that dances within a grove of young pines. As it opens up (ex...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for James Bond
Member since 2014
Well I have to say i don't know who wrote the bar scale for this but can I say this flower is great. I love the way it makes you focused and happy. I can get up in the morning and instantly feel awaken and ready for the day. I don't know many statins that can do that without impairing your judgment...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for oldsmoky
Member since 2017
I have been searching for the correct strain for my health issues now for better part of a year ( been smoking for over twenty but havnt really known what I've had until it went legal and you go to the Disp and know exactly what your buying not like on the street) but I'm a Indica, Kush person, but ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More talkativeLeafly flower for Sour Banana Sherbet
Sour Banana Sherbet
More focusingLeafly flower for Juicy Fruit
Juicy Fruit
More popularLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More gigglyLeafly flower for Goji OG
Goji OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More talkativeLeafly flower for Head Cheese
Head Cheese
More gigglyLeafly flower for SAGE
SAGE
More caryophyllene
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Kosher Tangie
Strain child
Citrus Sunshine Haze
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher TangieUser uploaded image of Kosher Tangie
more
photos