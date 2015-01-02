ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 22 reviews

Crazy Miss Hyde

Crazy Miss Hyde

Crazy Miss Hyde is a surprisingly balanced hybrid given her name. She is a lively combination of the uplifting, sativa-dominant Belladona and the powerhouse indica Northern Lights. The buds deliver a potent mixture of earthy flavors like menthol and chocolate with a sweet vanilla influence. The effects tend to be focused in the head, with thought provoking stimulation and creativity that can border on anxiety when over-consumed. With the right dosing the indica influence levels out the effects of Crazy Miss Hyde and induces a relaxing sense of euphoria.

Reviews

22

Lineage

Belladonna
Northern Lights
Crazy Miss Hyde

