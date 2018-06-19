Dairy Queen is a strain that truly lives up to its name with its unique cherry and cheese aroma—yes, those combine to make a good thing. Its flavor has a smoothness that many users describe as creamy, just like your favorite frozen dairy treat. This hybrid is great for day or night use as it provides relaxation without sedation. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this cross between Cheese and Space Queen seems to have up to three different phenotypes, so appearance can vary. In general, plants will be bushy and flower in 7-8 weeks. Dairy Queen’s unique aroma is very potent, so it may not be the best strain when discretion is required.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
