ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dairy Queen
  • Leafly flower of Dairy Queen

Hybrid

Dairy Queen

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 190 reviews

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is a strain that truly lives up to its name with its unique cherry and cheese aroma—yes, those combine to make a good thing. Its flavor has a smoothness that many users describe as creamy, just like your favorite frozen dairy treat. This hybrid is great for day or night use as it provides relaxation without sedation. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this cross between Cheese and Space Queen seems to have up to three different phenotypes, so appearance can vary. In general, plants will be bushy and flower in 7-8 weeks. Dairy Queen’s unique aroma is very potent, so it may not be the best strain when discretion is required.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1220 reported effects from 135 people
Happy 66%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 51%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

190

Show all

Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
I picked up an eighth of this when i went in to get some eerl because it looked and smelled so incredible. An eighth consisted of 3 buds (I had to weigh it when i got home to make sure). The buds were big, dense, dark green, and frosty with a sweet yet somewhat funky smell. The smoke tasted almost l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for LavenderFieldsForever
Member since 2016
I'm a 33 year old newb so this might be good to read...I don't know... Dairy Queen is the most perfect end of the week chill out and relax in the sun strain. I know this because it's the end of the week and I just vaped my first bowl of this strain. I feel very happy and euphoric. My chest feels...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for RottenHead
Member since 2015
almost the perfect strain if people would just keep it around! I had this from a first time grower and it was magnificent all the way around. the taste is light and pleasant, the high is long lasting and uplifting while settling nerves and sending bad thoughts away. I could get much keif from it ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for jay.
Member since 2014
A single bud won't be as pungent as a full jar. My bud wasn't as pungent. It could have been an older bud on top of a newer batch though. Another reviewer mentioned how important it was to them to have a strain that doesn't cause panic/anxiety/paranoia. I am more prone to anxiety attacks and paran...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Strong dank heavy short buds, come with a pleasent bubble gum and vanilla smell as you break em apart with each snap like a large tree branch. This nutty aroma tastes very different to how it smells very herbal and spiced pepper tar as well as diesel tones. I like dairy queen for its dominant sleepy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for SAGE
SAGE
More focusingLeafly flower for Blue Hawaiian
Blue Hawaiian
More focusingLeafly flower for Strawberry Diesel
Strawberry Diesel
More happyLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More popularLeafly flower for Hawaiian
Hawaiian
More happyLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More euphoricLeafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More talkativeLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More energetic
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Dairy Queen
Strain child
Purple Cow
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy QueenUser uploaded image of Dairy Queen
more
photos
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
These 7 Fresh Strains Taste Like Strawberries
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?