Sativa

4.5 4 reviews

Purple Cow

Purple Cow

Purple Cow is a sativa cannabis strain bred from parents Flo and Dairy Queen. She primarily inherits sativa qualities, passing on uplifting cerebral effects to the consumer. Creative minds will appreciate the extra spark provided by Purple Cow’s dreamy, invigorating euphoria, and her sweet, sour mango aroma has something to offer flavor connoisseurs as well. Purple Cow buds explode with chunky, resin-packed calyxes which can take on a slight purple hue at the end of her maturation cycle.

Lineage

First strain parent
Dairy Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Flo
parent
Strain
Purple Cow
First strain child
Doox
child
Second strain child
Alpha Cow
child

