OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
Reviews
30
Find OG LA Affie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OG LA Affie nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with OG LA Affie
Hang tight. We're looking for OG LA Affie nearby.