Indica

4.6 30 reviews

OG LA Affie

OG LA Affie

OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.

Relaxed 81%
Sleepy 62%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 50%
Tingly 37%

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
OG LA Affie
First strain child
Dank Sinatra
child
Second strain child
LA Confidential
child

