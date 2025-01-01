Dead Ass Spock B is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between ECSD and Wilson. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dead Ass Spock B is a truly unique and out-of-this-world cannabis experience that defies conventional categorization. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics create a harmonious blend of effects that cater to a wide range of consumers. Dead Ass Spock B is known for its moderate % THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us that Dead Ass Spock B effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creatively inspired. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dead Ass Spock B when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Dead Ass Spock B features flavors like citrus, pine, and earthy notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities. The average price of Dead Ass Spock B typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Dead Ass Spock B is an enigmatic and captivating strain that's sure to take your cannabis experience to new heights. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dead Ass Spock B, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.