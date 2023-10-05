Deep Line Alchemy is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and '88 G-13 Hashplant. This strain is 0% sativa and 100% indica. Deep Line Alchemy is a potent and relaxing strain that delivers a sweet and hashy flavor with a melon undertone. Deep Line Alchemy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Deep Line Alchemy effects include feeling euphoric, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Deep Line Alchemy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Deep Line Alchemy features flavors like earthy, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Deep Line Alchemy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Deep Line Alchemy is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available in the market. If you are looking for a classic Afghan indica with a powerful punch, you might want to try Deep Line Alchemy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Deep Line Alchemy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.