ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Double Tap
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Double Tap
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

5 4 reviews

Double Tap

Double Tap

Double Tap by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a potent cannabis strain designed for high-tolerance consumers. The strain’s Monster Cookies x Yeti OG x Bloo's Kloos heritage boasts large yields and potency well over 20% THC. Double Tap’s Bloo's Kloos ancestry also gives this strain sweet and aromatic flavors of berry, pine, grape, and fuel. This heavy indica should be consumed sparingly. As the name implies, Double Tap takes you out and puts you down, leaving the body sedated and the mind relaxed.

Reviews

4

more reviews
write a review

Find Double Tap nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Tap nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Bloo's Kloos
parent
Second strain parent
Yeti OG
parent
Strain
Double Tap

Products with Double Tap

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Double Tap nearby.