Indica

Yeti OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.  

Reviews

60

Avatar for rkowna
Member since 2015
This is an amazing pain strain. From the first hit through the muscle melting onset this strain is amazing. The smoke, or in my case the vapor, is very dense, almost foggy. The sensation is similar to ice cream, a very smooth, yet dense, tasty inhale. At first I was worried about the heaviness the...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for SheriffJohnBrown
Member since 2017
Seeing only 22 reviews on Leafly, I was curious to stray this strain out. I bought an eighth. The quality itself wasn't out of this world- it was more on the average side. However, as soon as I smoked this Yeti OG I fell into a world of euphoria, where music was entering my soul. I believe it's the ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for blackrose6666
Member since 2016
Amazingly mellow body high. Like riding a wave of tranquility with soft light and sound right into blissful sleep. Perfect for PMS /menopause symptoms. Highly recommended choice to close out your busy day 😉
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for skyballs
Member since 2015
On first glance is looks familiar like headband. Smells of funky cheese and brand new can of tennis balls. Breaks open to reveal OG characteristics of pine aroma and earth. Vape is a wonderful combination of rose flowers, pine and lemon. I consider this one to have heavy narcotic qualities: dro...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for that70sgranny
Member since 2016
I purchased this a few months ago but only a gram. I'm sorry I didn't get more! Perfect for a nice relaxing evening. It also takes care of my neuropathy pain very well. It is very potent so go easy! I feel like I'm going under for surgery after a few hits and I sleep wonderfully. I will most definit...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Yeti OG
Strain child
Double Tap
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OGUser uploaded image of Yeti OG
