Drew is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Kush and Snow White. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Drew offers a unique and invigorating experience that combines the cerebral euphoria of its sativa heritage with the relaxing body high of its indica genetics. It's known for its distinct aroma of diesel and earthy notes, with a flavor profile that includes hints of citrus and pine. Drew boasts a THC content that typically falls around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a balanced and potent high. Beginners may also enjoy it in moderation, as long as they are mindful of its potency. Leafly customers report that Drew effects include feeling uplifted, creative, and relaxed. This strain can help elevate mood and boost creativity, making it a popular choice among artists and individuals seeking a cerebral experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Drew when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide mental relief and relaxation, while also addressing physical discomfort. Bred by Purple Caper, Drew features flavors like diesel, earthy, and citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedative properties. The average price of Drew typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and dispensary. Drew is a versatile strain that can be enjoyed in various consumption methods, from smoking it in a joint to dabbing it for a more potent experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Drew, please share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.