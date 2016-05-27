ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Durban Cookies
  • Leafly flower of Durban Cookies

Sativa

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

120 reported effects from 54 people

    Reviews

    69

    Show all

    Avatar for AZK1
    Member since 2017
    REVIEW FROM A GRANDMA WITH BACK & NECK ISSUES: My medical issues come from multiple surgeries including back & neck and symptoms of Lupus that can leave me spacey & depressed. Now! About Durban Cookies: I knew I liked Durban Poison so I figured this would be about the same. Boy, was I wrong! Th...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for LostCauses
    Member since 2015
    I found it effective for pain relief and overall calming effect, but in terms of productivity I don't recommend this strain... I know a lot of people think a bag of weed is just a bag of weed, but when you really use your products for different purposes it makes a difference and First Class Releaf h...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Yonex420
    Member since 2016
    Just tried this out & it's exactly as described. I have a mild yet relaxing buzz throughout my body, yet very clear headed & not lethargic nor sleepy. Def a good strain for the daytime or with friends to have a good time.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for DayTripper7711
    Member since 2014
    The headiest GSC rendition I've had. The mental buzz was a bit off putting at first but the effects started to even out with time. A great Sativa for anyone who's a cookie fan.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for thateastonkid
    Member since 2018
    //From someone with Tourette’s, mood disorders, and EDNOS// Definitely now one of my favorite strains to smoke after a bad mental health day. Took my horrible mood and made me significantly happier in the matter of a couple hits. As for my Tourette’s, it also helped a lot but I did tic a couple time...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Durban Poison
    parent
    Second strain parent
    OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Durban Cookies

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Durban CookiesUser uploaded image of Durban CookiesUser uploaded image of Durban CookiesUser uploaded image of Durban Cookies
    more
    photos
    New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More
    New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More
    The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
    The 13 best cannabis strains for parties