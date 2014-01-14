ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Flowerbomb Kush by Green House Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by crossing Green Crack and OG Kush. Long, auburn hairs are braided into its dark leaves, with dense buds covered in a sticky blanket of resin. Sativa genes shine through Flowerbomb Kush’s invigorating cerebral effects, a steady and fast-acting buzz that stimulates creativity as well as the appetite. Earthy notes mingled with pine, citrus, and spice build a complex aroma that begins to explain this strain’s success in recent Amsterdam Cannabis Cups.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

87 reported effects from 44 people

    Avatar for awilcox856
    Member since 2013
    Time stands still with Flowerbomb. This strain is definitely a heavy hitter. I had a cold when I tried this in Amsterdam, so that may have caused me to feel the effects of this strain a bit more than most people. After taking a few hits, my body felt super heavy and all of my movements and thoughts ...
    HappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for SGVLORAX
    Member since 2014
    I Grew this strain from one of Greenhouse Seeds feminized seeds. The plant is strong and robust, Huge fan leaves with hints of blue and purple a very dark green. The flowers are very dense and compact, Not a big producer but the quality of the flowers is High Grade! It was finished the second week o...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for Bludpoppp
    Member since 2013
    Wow. From the first bowl this strain instantly became my new #1. Super dense hybrid-like buds that are covered in trichromes.. The high hits you fast but the full effects don't set in for a good 10-15 min, however they can last forever. Flowerbomb perfectly incorporates the genetics of it's two pare...
    EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Hillblocksview
    Member since 2016
    I love how this strain made me feel. I was really relaxed and kind of not motivated to do much after about 20 minutes of being high. Like every strain, whenever it hits me I am mostly energetic and hyper and jumping around. For most strains these feelings continue to flow throughout the high (the ...
    Relaxed
    Avatar for crismikematt
    Member since 2014
    Love the name
    CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
    Lineage

    Green Crack
    OG Kush
