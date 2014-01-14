Flowerbomb Kush by Green House Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by crossing Green Crack and OG Kush. Long, auburn hairs are braided into its dark leaves, with dense buds covered in a sticky blanket of resin. Sativa genes shine through Flowerbomb Kush’s invigorating cerebral effects, a steady and fast-acting buzz that stimulates creativity as well as the appetite. Earthy notes mingled with pine, citrus, and spice build a complex aroma that begins to explain this strain’s success in recent Amsterdam Cannabis Cups.
